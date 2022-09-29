The Central Elections Committee has voted to dismiss two petitions to disqualify the United Arab List (Ra'am) from running in the elections for the 25th Knesset in November.

The petitions were rejected by a vote of 14-0.

The Choosing Life Forum, an organization for bereaved families of victims of terrorism, and the Ad Kan organization had filed the petitions, arguing that Ra'am had funneled potentially millions of dollars to terrorist organizations such as Hamas.

Members of the Choosing Life Forum condemned the right-wing members of the committee who did not vote to disqualify Ra'am.

Merav Hajaj, whose daughter Shir was murdered in a ramming attack in Jerusalem's Armon Hanatziv neighborhood, said to the committee: "Today, Ra'am is paying money to the family of the terrorist who killed my daughter, my Shir. If you don't vote against them, the blood of the victims of the next attack will be on your children. Whoever votes against or refrains from disqualifying Ra'am is complicit in the dishonor and shame on his own hands.

The committee will consider a separate petition to disqualify the Balad party later today.