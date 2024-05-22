The Islamic Movement's Southern Branch, and its representatives in the Knesset, the United Arab List (Ra'am) party, on Wednesday claimed that the IDF is guilty of "war crimes" carried out "against our nation in the Gaza Strip."

In a statement, the movement said, "From the first day of the war, we called for an immediate cessation of the war and to reach a solution of peace, which will lead to the creation of an independent Palestinian state alongside the State of Israel, and we warned that the wars cannot bring about any solution."

"The killing of innocents in any place in the world, from any religion, is considered a crime which has no forgiveness."

The notice added, "What is happening in the Gaza Strip, and in general the starvation of women and children, and the cutting off of humanitarian aid for them, in addition to the bombing of hospitals and mosques, are considered war crimes punishable under international law, and crimes against humanity, while the religion of truth encourages a path of humanity and mercy."

"This is the position of the Islamic Movement and Ra'am, and nothing else represents those bodies and their official institutions."