'Shurat Hadin' founder refused spot on Religious Zionism list

Shurat Hadin founder Nitsana Darshan-Leitner, who is placed fourth on the Jewish Home party's list for Knesset, recently attacked the Religious Zionism party headed by MK Bezalel Smotrich - but wanted to join the party a short time ago.

According to reports, Darshan-Leitner turned to Smotrich and even met with him. During that meeting, she requested that he reserve a spot for her on Religious Zionism's list for Knesset.

Smotrich listened to her request, but refused to use one of his two reserved spots for her.

The Religious Zionism list is comprised of three parties: Religious Zionism, Otzma Yehudit, and Noam. Religious Zionism and Noam alternate the first ten spots on the list between themselves, with each party receiving five spots on the joint list. Noam has received the eleventh spot on the list, and has joined them in a technical bloc.

On Wednesday, Darshan-Leitner tweeted, "Moderate Religious Zionists have been left without a political home after radicals have taken over it. Two or three Knesset seats, thousands of people, have found themselves in the party led by [Defense Minister Benny] Gantz and [Justice Minister Gideon] Sa'ar, or without a desire to vote."