Meretz chairwoman Zehava Galon on Wednesday called on Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid to propose a diplomatic solution to the conflict with the Palestinian Authority, and to meet its chairman, Mahmoud Abbas.

"It's a hallucination that we can continue to keep the conflict with the Palestinians on a low flame," she told Galatz, adding that the conflict is one "which has cost both sides in lives."

"This fire is sitting on an explosive barrel, and the only way is that Prime Minister Lapid propose a diplomatic horizon - reaching an agreement and ending the occupation."

Galon also called on Lapid to meet Abbas during his trip to New York.

"We need to see him as a partner not only for the purpose of calming security tensions, because if the [Palestinian] Authority collapses, we won't get anything from that. Israel needs to see him as a political partner and offer a diplomatic horizon, not just gestures."

Earlier on Wednesday, Galon called on Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked (Jewish Home) to resign from the Knesset. Shaked responded by tweeting, "You'd love to get your hands on the Interior Ministry. Not happening."