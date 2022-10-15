Meretz chairwoman Zehava Galon on Saturday morning called on Defense Minister Benny Gantz (National Unity) to rein in IDF soldiers.

Speaking at a Shabbatarbut (political and cultural forums that take place on the Sabbath) event in Petah Tikva, Galon said, "There is an outrageous increase in the number of Palestinians killed in the past year. We need to prevent bloodshed, because we also pay in blood."

She continued, "The settlers are making very difficult riots at the Palestinians. They are hitting Palestinians and the military is securing convoys of settlers who come to create provocations. On the other hand, we see an awakening among the Palestinian youth in Jerusalem, that they are not organized, severe violence in Jenin and Shechem (Nablus). Whoever is calling now to bring IDF forces into Jenin, to what is called Operation Defensive Shield, should understand that the area will see an escalation."

Galon also attacked MK Itamar Ben-Gvir (Otzma Yehudit), calling him a "bully and a provocateur." According to her, "His entry into Jerusalem was accompanied by hilltop rioters. The Defense Minister needs to declare them a terror organization and call for the removal of Ben-Gvir's immunity for encouraging and inciting terror. His entire purpose is to inflame the religious conflict in Jerusalem, especially in the Palestinian neighborhoods, so that it will reach the Temple Mount. He is willing to pay a price in the blood of Jews and Arabs so that he will be able to take photographs for his campaign. We cannot lend a hand to this. He is telling the police officers, 'Shoot at them, shoot at them with live fire.' Where are we?"

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Gantz responded to Galon's words, saying, "We are in a sensitive security situation, which requires responsibility from elected officials as well, in how they express themselves. This is true for the issue of the open fire policies, which are set only by the IDF Chief of Staff and the commanders, without political interference, and it is also true regarding security opinions on the economic maritime agreement with Lebanon."

"No one is tying the hands of the fighters, and no one is approving firing in contradiction to the purity of arms. In light of the complex situation on the ground, the IDF's commanders and soldiers and all of the security forces have full backing to carry out their tasks and to provide security to the citizens of Israel, with determination and professionalism."