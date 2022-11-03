Meretz chairwoman Zehava Galon reacted on Wednesday evening to the failure in the elections, as it appears her party did not pass the electoral threshold and has been left out of the 25th Knesset.

"This is not an easy moment for me. I know that it is not easy for you either. But this is not yet the time for conclusions and summaries," Galon wrote on her Facebook account.

She called on Meretz's supporters to go over the protocols of the polling stations in the hope that it would help the party.

"Meretz is currently less than 0.1% from the electoral threshold. We have until Tuesday to go through thousands of ballot committee protocols so that every vote is counted. This is our last chance to make amends," she said.

Channel 12 journalist Amit Segal said on Wednesday he believes that Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked and her Jewish Home party brought the right-wing bloc to victory - even though the party itself did not pass the electoral threshold.

In his opinion, the votes that Shaked's party received raised the electoral threshold by hundreds of votes, which may well be those Meretz lacks in order to enter the Knesset.

"Do you remember the clash on Twitter, between Galon and Shaked? So Shaked, with her running in coordination with the Likud over the past week, apparently brought down Meretz and raised the right-wing bloc by three Knesset seats," Segal wrote on Telegram.