Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Saturday night hosted Labor chairwoman Merav Michaeli and Meretz chairwoman Zehava Galon for an emergency meeting at his home, with the goal of convincing them to unify the left.

However, the meeting ended with no agreements reached between the sides.

Galon said that the meeting was held in a good atmosphere. The sides agreed to continue negotiations.

Upon entering the meeting at Lapid's home in Tel Aviv, Michaeli said that her position on the matter was known and she came to the meeting because she was invited.

Michaeli added that she was "glad to hear, for the first time, the Prime Minister’s position from himself and not through the media. We may be divided and disagree on the path, but the goal is clear and we are partners in preventing the return of Netanyahu and the right to power."

A report in Channel 12 News last week said that Lapid is ready to offer both Labor and Meretz reserved spots on the Yesh Atid Party's slate for the Knesset elections, so that they run together.

Alongside this, he intends to offer the two leaders upgraded ministerial portfolios in the next government.

So far, despite the fact that Meretz has brought up the issue several times, Labor overwhelmingly refuses to run together with Meretz and claims that if the two parties run together their strength will decrease.