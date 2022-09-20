Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid landed at JFK International Airport in New York Tuesday, ahead of his planned visit to the United Nations General Assembly.

Lapid was received by Israeli Ambassador to the United States Mike Herzog, Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan, Israeli Ambassador to Canada Ronen Hoffman and Israeli Consul-General in New York Asaf Zamir.

The prime minister is slated to address the UN General Assembly on Thursday.

Lapid is expected to meet with multiple world leaders at the sidelines of the General Assembly, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Jordan's King Abdullah II, and Britain's new prime minister, Liz Truss.