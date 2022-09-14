Haredi parties rejoice after Derech Eretz MKs drop out of race

The haredi parties responded with joy to the announcement by the Derech Eretz party MKs that they will not run in the upcoming elections.

Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel and MK Zvi Hauser on Tuesday night announced their decision not to run, thanking their supporters and promising to continue to work faithfully for the public's welfare until a new government is formed.

Yitzhak Goldknopf, who heads the United Torah Judaism's list for the next Knesset, said, "Yoaz Hendel must immediately leave the Communications Ministry. In addition to the damage he caused there by his callous interference in the kosher phones, he must understand that this is not a work arrangement and a ministry for saving for your pension."

He added that Handel "mocked the Sages of Israel, saddened the haredi community, and tried to educated it. Go."

MK Yisrael Eichler, also of United Torah Judaism, said, "Whoever declares war against the 'haredi autonomy' in a secular country falls out of the public sphere. With this he saves the nation of Israel from the results of his incitement. This is the end of a haughty person who saw himself as the 'right' person to educate the haredi public and its holy rabbis."

The Shas party said, "Minister Hendel long ago lost the public's faith, in a series of aggressive processes like the attempt to 're-educate' a large and value-instilled public which chooses clean cellular communications. His resignation with no political support proves this."