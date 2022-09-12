Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel on Sunday night commented on the split from Ayelet Shaked amid differences of opinion between the two regarding a future right-wing government.

"The Zionist Spirit is an idea, an idea of ​​a home for the normal right, terribly simple. Like me like you," Hendel said. "All my life I have served the State of Israel, as a soldier, as a commander, as a member of the Knesset, as Minister of Communications. I have also made tough decisions, I know that it has a price. Difficult decisions in the face of haredi wheeler-dealers, in the face of other parties and other politicians."

"I stood by my principles. I am proud of this price. Look at what happened in the last government, this right, the normal right is the one that formed the government, it is the one that chose unity over more elections. This right is widespread everywhere."

"Yamina disintegrated and dispersed. The former Prime Minister resigned. New Hope integrated into Blue and White, and disappeared."

"And this normal right has no home. It is inconceivable that it has no one to vote for. It is inconceivable that there is no one to represent it. I appreciate Ayelet Shaked. I understand the political choice she made. But this normal right deserves a home. And this home is the Zionist Spirit."