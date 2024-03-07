A new poll published in The Jerusalem Post on Thursday examined the possibility of three new right-wing parties competing in the next election - one led by former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, another led by former Mossad head Yossi Cohen and a third led by former Minister Yoaz Hendel.

The poll found that, in such a scenario, the New Hope Party led by Minister Gideon Sa'ar does not pass the electoral threshold. In addition, the Yesh Atid party crashes to 9 seats in such a scenario.

The full breakdown of seats in the poll: National Unity - 28 seats, the Likud - 16 seats, Shas - 10 seats, Yesh Atid - 9 seats and a new party led by Bennett would win 9 seats as well.

The Otzma Yehudit Party also wins 9 seats in the poll and the party that will unite Labor and Meretz under the leadership of Yair Golan wins 7 seats.

United Torah Judaism and Yisrael Beytenu each win 6 seats in the poll. A new party led by Hendel wins 5 seats and so does a new party led by Yossi Cohen. Hadash-Ta'al wins 5 seats in the survey, as does the Ra'am Party.

Looking at the distribution of blocs, the coalition bloc without Bennett, Hendel and Cohen wins 41 seats and the opposition bloc has 60 seats.

The poll also shows that, along with New Hope, the Religious Zionist Party also fails to pass the electoral threshold and wins just 2.9% of the votes.