The IDF has begun operating armed drones in Judea and Samaria, Channel 12 News reported on Monday.

According to the report, armed drones carrying missiles were hovering above Israeli forces in a series of operations that took place recently in Shechem (Nablus) and Jenin. These drones have not been used for actual attacks, but they are ready for any operational activity.

This is a change in the way the IDF uses live fire in Judea and Samaria and the forces have been trained to carry out this unusual operation under severe restrictions of not harming innocent civilians, the Channel 12 report noted.

The use of drones is carried out in a similar manner to their activity on the Gaza border. This is in view of the amount of live fire and close encounters with terrorists that the forces have been experienced in the territory of Judea and Samaria.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid commented on the rising security tensions in Judea and Samaria at Sunday’s cabinet meeting.

"At the end of last week we held discussions with the IDF and the Shin Bet on the tensions in Judea and Samaria, and especially in the Jenin and Shechem sectors. The security forces are working in these arenas with determination to prevent terrorist attacks from spilling over into Israeli territory," said Lapid.