Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, who heads the Zionist Spirit party, left her political adviser, Daniel Avital, out of the meeting room when she met with Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel to discuss the future of their partnership.

Hendel headed the Derech Eretz party, while Shaked headed the Yamina party. The two parties merged in July, creating the Zionist Spirit.

According to a report on Kan Reshet Bet, which cited sources within the party, Shaked's adviser fiercely recommended not to continue with the merger, since in his opinion "it is a mistake."

Participating in a Thursday night meeting were Yossi Shalom, Shaked's adviser; and a friend of Hendel's who is working with him on the campaign. The two ministers said that they are continuing as usual, but Shaked still wishes to add the Jewish Home party - which, like the Zionist Spirit, is not expected to pass the electoral threshold - to the union.

However, the Jewish Home is demanding two of the first four spots - a demand which would come at the expense of Hendel's number two, MK Zvi Hauser. Hendel, for his part, refuses to allow any change to the existing agreement.