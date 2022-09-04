Finance Minister and Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman lashed out at former Prime Minister and Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu.

Liberman made the remarks when responding at the entrance to the weekly Cabinet Meeting Sunday to the accusations against him by Yossi Kamisa.

"This is about Netanyahu's methods, this is not the first time - the man is simply the scum of the human race who has no red lines," Liberman said,

"We remember Benny Gantz's story with Rabbi Havura, with Yisrael Bacher. Even when Netanyahu was asked on television if he had ever spoken to Rabbi Havura, he lied and said he had not. The next day they played his conversation with Rabbi Havura. It's the same with all kinds of stories surrounding Gideon Sa'ar," he added. "Netanyahu understands that the only thing standing between him and the government is Avigdor Liberman."

Liberman also claimed about Netanyahu: "He is trying to forget the warning letters he received from a state investigative committee regarding Miron. He is trying to forget the opening of the school year. He is concentrating all his efforts against Avigdor Liberman."

"Nothing will help him, I will continue to stand and make sure that he continues to receive 59 mandates in all polls and that is what makes him hysterical and I hope that in the election, his entire block they will receive less than 59."

To the question of whether he will take a polygraph test, Liberman answered: "If an investigation is opened, I would be happy for him to take a polygraph test, but I don't want to do anything that would disrupt an investigation."

The Likud responded: "Lieberman is a national instigator under pressure. The man who suggested throwing the haredi into the landfill is now calling Netanyahu derogatory names as the last of the gangsters. Let's hope he doesn't offer anyone $100,000 to eliminate Netanyahu. Liberman can stop hallucinating, Likud and former Prime Minister Netanyahu have nothing to do with the disturbing allegations published against him in recent days.''