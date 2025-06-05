Defense officials reacted harshly to the leak by Yisrael Beytenu Chairman Avigdor Lieberman, who revealed in an interview with Kan Reshet Bet that Israel is funding criminal militias in Gaza to weaken Hamas.

"We were shocked by Liberman's severe and dangerous leak. It turns out that there is no limit to the cynicism and populism to show off and for narrow political aspirations," the officials stated.

They added that the leak severely harms Israel's security: "These things must be a red line for anyone who cares about state security. They first and foremost harm our soldiers and endanger our hostages."

According to the officials, "The Israeli interest is not to endanger the lives of our soldiers, but to use other means when possible."

Earlier in the day, Liberman claimed that Israel is arming militias identifying with ISIS in the Gaza Strip.

"The Israeli government is sending weapons to a group of criminals and offenders who identify with ISIS, at the instruction of the Prime Minister," Liberman claimed in an interview with Kan Reshet Bet.

The ISA refused to comment on the allegations.

The Prime Minister's office stated: "Israel is working to defeat Hamas in various ways and recommendations from all heads of the security establishment."