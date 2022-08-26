Tennis star Novak Djokovic announced on Thursday that he will not take part in the upcoming US Open, CNN reported.

Djokovic has remained unvaccinated against COVID-19 throughout the pandemic, and current US rules stipulate that any non-US citizen must be fully vaccinated against the virus in order to receive a visa and enter the country.

"Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open. Thank you #NoleFam for your messages of love and support,” he tweeted on Thursday.

"Good luck to my fellow players! I'll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again. See you soon tennis world!" he added.

Stacy Allaster, the tournament director of the US Open, said in a statement, "Novak is a great champion and it is very unfortunate that he will be unable to compete at the 2022 US Open, as he is unable to enter the country due to the federal government's vaccination policy for non-US citizens. We look forward to welcoming Novak back at the 2023 US Open."

Djokovic was deported from Australia in January, preventing his participation in the Australian Open, due to his refusal to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.