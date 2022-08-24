Defense Minister Benny Gantz (National Unity) has called on Israeli Arabs to "stream to the voting booths" in November, expressing hope that the Joint Arab List will recommend him for the role of prime minister.

Speaking with the Israeli-Arab Halla TV station and Panet, Gantz said, "I am not chasing people because of their political ideas or the which nation they belong to, G-d forbid."

When asked about a solution to the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Authority, Gantz responded, "There is no ability to reach a permanent agreement in the near future, because the Palestinian side also needs to want a permanent agreement and to end the conflict. I am holding talks with [Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud] Abbas, and I have held talks with Abbas, but I want to act to reduce the conflict, to increase Palestinian governance, and to prevent the development of a two-nation state which is the opposite of my Zionist vision."

"I want to reach a solution to the conflict, I just think it will take a lot of time, and I don't want the situation to escalate until then," he clarified. "I want the situation to improve until then, so that there will be a different way of seeing this situation, that is more positive, so that it will be possible to reach [an agreement]. I am telling you that most Israelis do not want to rule over the Palestinian nation."

Regarding his avoidance of working together with the Joint Arab List, Gantz said, "I see Israel's Arab citizens as partners in Israel's achievements in the State of Israel."

"The Joint Arab List, as a political body, did not see itself in the government, did not see itself as part of the government. It's true that they recommended me and I'm happy about that, and I am always happy for people to recommend me, but they did not see themselves as part of the government."

MK Mansour Abbas, chairman of the United Arab List (Ra'am), "was part of the coalition," Gantz added. "I think that he is looking at his need to advance Arab society and its interests, and that is at the top of his priority list. You saw that he did not deal with security issues. He dealt only with social and economic issues."

Gantz added that Arab Israelis "should go vote. From my perspective, they should stream to the voting booths. They are citizens of the State of Israel, they should take responsibility and go vote, whatever they vote."

When asked if he would like the Joint Arab List to recommend him for prime minister, Gantz said, "I would be happy to see as many people as possible recommend [me] to the President, if and when it is relevant. I am offering the State of Israel something that is above petty politics."

He added, "If they speak against the State of Israel, I will obviously stand up against this. If they speak against the IDF, I will obviously stand up against this. I am not denying my Jewish and Zionist identity, but I think that the Arabs are part and parcel of Israeli society, and they need to be everywhere, and we need to make sure of that."