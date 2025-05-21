National Unity Party MK Benny Gantz held a secret meeting on Monday night with the Skverer Rebbe during the Israeli politician's visit to the United States, the Behadrei Haredim news site reported.

According to the report, the meeting, which was held in the Rebbe's home in New Square, New York, took place under a veil of secrecy and lasted approximately 40 minutes.

Members of the Hassidic court reported that Gantz visited the Rebbe at the request of the court itself, entering through the back door of the house.

The Hassidim refused to reveal details of the meeting's content and even asked for there not to be official documentation of the meeting.

In addition, Gantz met with influential members of the court and heard about its activities that combine Torah study and work, and the community initiatives it leads.

The meeting is especially interesting because the fact that the Skver court is known for its close connections to top American politicians and even members of the Israeli government.

The Skver Hassidic court is one of the more influential Hassidic groups in North America. The Rebbe oversees many institutions in Israel, and haredi politicians who visit the US often stop at his home.