Defense Minister Benny Gantz met with Chairman of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah on Thursday evening.



The meeting took place in light of the holiday of Eid al-Adha, and in order to discuss security and civilian coordination ahead of the visit of US President Joe Biden to Israel.

The meeting was conducted in positive terms. The parties discussed regional civilian and security challenges.



Minister Gantz updated Chairman Abbas about the complexities of the upcoming period in Israel, and the two agreed to continue security coordination and to avoid activities that may cause instability

Gantz wished Abbas and the Palestinian people, a happy holiday ahead of Eid al-Adha.