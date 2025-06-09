The National Unity party announced on Sunday that it will take a series of steps in the coming months, including holding elections for the party leadership. The move follows a demand made by MK Gadi Eisenkot, who has called for greater internal democracy within the party.

The decision is part of a broader initiative to encourage public participation, which will include opening party membership to the general public.

In a statement released by the party, led by Benny Gantz, it was noted, “As part of the first stage of the process, it has been decided that in the coming months, the party will open its ranks to public membership. The party assembly will be renewed and significantly expanded. Elections for the party leadership will be held within the framework of the new assembly, and members of the party's audit committee and other internal bodies will be reappointed.”

The party added that the implementation process will be led by Secretary-General Eitan Ginzburg and CEO Yoav Te’eni, and will be carried out by a diverse and collaborative team over the coming weeks.

Political sources believe the move is intended, in part, to persuade MK Eisenkot to remain in the party. About five months ago, in an interview with Channel 13 News, Eisenkot stated that the party must become more democratic: “We need proper institutions and a kind of primaries that will reflect broader support.”