MK Gadi Eisenkot on Monday informed National Unity Party chairman Benny Gantz of his decision to leave the party and resign from the Knesset. Former MK Eitan Ginzburg is expected to return to the Knesset following Eisenkot’s departure.

In a statement from the National Unity Party, it was emphasized that Eisenkot and Gantz share a long-standing friendship and deep mutual respect, and that they "will continue to work together to promote shared goals and serve the people of Israel in the future."

Eisenkot, a former IDF Chief of Staff and one of the founding figures of National Unity, has not yet clarified whether he intends to continue his political career within a different framework.

Gantz said, "After a comprehensive and in-depth dialogue between us, my friend Gadi Eisenkot informed me today of his decision to leave National Unity and resign from the Knesset. In recent weeks, significant ideological differences have emerged regarding the proper way to serve the State of Israel. Gadi is, above all, a personal friend and a man of integrity who has served the country for decades. I am confident he will continue to contribute in his own way. While our political partnership may be ending, our friendship and mutual respect will endure."

Earlier, Eisenkot announced that he would not run in the upcoming party leadership primaries under their current format. He expressed concerns about the proposed selection method and voiced a lack of confidence in the internal process.

Earlier this month, National Unity announced a series of upcoming steps , including leadership elections, as part of a broader effort to engage the public and open the party to new members.

A statement from the party released at the time said, “As part of the first stage of the process, the party will open its ranks to public membership in the coming months. The party assembly will be renewed and significantly expanded. Elections for party leadership will take place within the framework of the new assembly, and members of the audit committee and other internal bodies will be reappointed.”

Political sources assessed the move as an attempt to retain Eisenkot within the party ranks.

Responding to Monday’s news, MK Boaz Bismuth (Likud) said, "Despite all their efforts to dismantle the coalition, they are falling apart themselves. That’s what happens when the only glue holding you together is hatred for Israel’s largest party and its leader."