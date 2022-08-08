Ukraine said on Sunday that renewed Russian shelling had damaged three radiation sensors and hurt a worker at the Zaporizhzhia power plant, Reuters reported, in the second hit in consecutive days on Europe’s largest nuclear facility.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Saturday night’s shelling “Russian nuclear terror” that warranted more international sanctions, this time on Moscow’s nuclear sector.

Kyiv said Russia hit a power line at the plant on Friday.

However, the Russian-installed authority of the area said Ukraine hit the site with a multiple rocket launcher, damaging administrative buildings and an area near a storage facility.

Russian forces captured the Zaporizhzhia nuclear facility in early March, after hitting it with artillery fire, setting it ablaze.

IAEA director general Rafael Grossi last week warned that the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is “completely out of control.”

"Every principle of nuclear safety has been violated," Rafael Grossi told the Associated Press.

At the start of the Ukraine war, Russian forces had also seized the spent nuclear fuel and radioactive waste facilities at Chernobyl, the site of the world's worst nuclear accident at a now-defunct power plant.