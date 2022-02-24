Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy released a statement on Thursday calling the attempt by Russian forces to take control of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant a “declaration of war against Europe.”

“Russian occupation forces are trying to size the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant,” he said. “Our defenders are giving their lives so that the tragedy of 1986 will not be repeated.”

Zelenskyy has reported Russia’s intent to seize Chernobyl to the Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson.

"This is a declaration of war against the whole of Europe,” Zelenskyy said.

The move to capture Chernobyl came as Russian airborn troops occupied Antonov Airport outside of Kyiv.