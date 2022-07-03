As elections yet again approach, the Religious Zionism party has decided to implement a "technical" split, breaking the party into its component factions headed by MK Bezalel Smotich (Religious Zionism) and MK Itamar Ben Gvir (Otzma Yehudit).

The split is designed to permit Ben Gvir's party to send its own candidate to the the Central Elections Committee, in addition to the representative from the Religious Zionism party.

In addition, the split will allow Ben Gvir and Smotrich to renegotiate their partnership as they prepare for the elections to the 25th Knesset, which are set to take place on November 1.

If the technical split is approved and Ben Gvir is indeed granted permission to send his representative to the Central Elections Committee, this could change the balance of power there and potentially grant right-wingers their sought-after majority to invalidate the United Arab List and the Joint List from running in the elections.