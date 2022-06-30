The European Jewish Congress (EJC) held its annual executive meeting on Monday in Brussels, Belgium.

The meeting was chaired by President Dr. Ariel Muzicant and Executive Vice-President and CEO Raya Kalenova.

Members of the Executive discussed current challenges faced by Europe’s Jewish communities and how to address them.

Dr. Ariel Muzicant laid out the EJC’s priorities for the second half of the year 2022 and insisted on the importance of continued efforts in the fight against antisemitism, and joint action against threats to religious rights in Europe.

The meeting also included discussions between EJC-affiliated communities on security and other important matters.

The Executive meeting took place immediately after the International Symposium “Addressing Conspiracy Theories through Education” organised by the EJC and UNESCO, in partnership with the European Commission, Cambridge University, and the Alfred Landecker Foundation