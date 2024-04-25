The European Jewish Congress welcomed the decision of the European Parliament to call for extended sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran following its attacks on Israel.

A resolution passed by the Parliament called for the inclusion of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards onto the EU’s list of terrorist organizations as well as expanding sanctions on the Tehran regime.

The Parliament also noted the role of Iran in its support for terror organizations in the Middle East, notably Hamas and Hezbollah and condemned Iran’s non-compliance with international nuclear agreements.

“The centrality of Iran in the destabilization of the whole of the Middle East is evident to all and we welcome the Parliament’s resolution noting this fact. The time has come for total exclusion of the Islamic Republic from the international arena and targeted sanctions” EJC President Ariel Muzicant said.

“Iran’s threat is not only towards Israel and the entire Middle East, but also to all Western democracies” he added.