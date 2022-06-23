Opposition leader MK Benjamin Netanyahu (Likud) has said in closed conversations that he is willing to compromise on both the Justice Ministry and the right of veto in legal matters if it means Israel will avoid new elections, Israel Hayom reported.

Elections can be avoided if, prior to the Knesset's dissolution, a new coalition is formed.

"This is not the time for elections," Netanyahu said. "The current government has abandoned the Iranian issue, and that is the most urgent thing to deal with. Everything else can wait a moment."

Earlier this week, leaders of the Knesset's opposition parties urged Netanyahu to prevent the Knesset from dissolving.

On Wednesday, Likud MK Miki Zohar clarified that Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is the only Yamina MK who wants the Knesset to dissolve; the rest would prefer that an alternative government be formed within the current Knesset.