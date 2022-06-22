The leaders of the parties in the opposition want opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu to agree to pay a price, even a particularly heavy one if need be, in order to form an alternative government in the current Knesset, Channel 12 News reported on Tuesday night.

According to the report, there is a very slim chance that such a move will materialize. Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, who is currently visiting Morocco, has been trying to create feasibility for such a government through telephone calls she has been making.

The report further said that the chairman of the United Torah Judaism party Moshe Gafni, the chairman of Shas Aryeh Deri and the chairman of Religious Zionism Bezalel Smotrich, who met on Monday, fear that MK Itamar Ben Gvir's power will increase in the next election and that he may bite into their electorate.

"It's a very bad thing, this issue of going to elections today, when in fact there are a number of seats in this current Knesset that allow for a stable government with more or less the same situation," Gafni said, adding, "As is my custom, I talk to everyone and hear from everyone that they do not want elections and they want an alternative government."

Gafni claimed that, during a meeting of opposition faction leaders with Netanyahu on Monday, he raised the possibility of forming an alternative government and he did not hear any opposition to the move from Likud leaders.