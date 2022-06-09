Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, responded on Wednesday to the International Atomic Energy Agency’s decision to condemn Iran for failing to cooperate with its inspectors.

“The International Atomic Energy Agency's condemnation of Iran for its nuclear deception reveals the true face of the rogue Iranian regime and its intention to acquire nuclear weapons. If murderous, radical Iran becomes a nuclear threshold state, it would endanger the whole world,” said Erdan.

“The UN Security Council must hold Iran accountable and use all possible means to stop Iran's race toward an atomic bomb,” he added.