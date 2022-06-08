The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has adopted a resolution criticizing Iran for its refusal to cooperate with its inspectors and calling for Iran to begin cooperating with the nuclear watchdor agency, AFP reported.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett praised the IAEA's decision to pass the resolution, calling it "a clear warning light to Iran."

"This is a significant decision that exposes Iran's true face. The Board of Governors' decision determines that Iran is neither cooperating with the IAEA nor obeying its directives and is thus preventing the agency from fulfilling its important function and acting against military nuclear activity. The many countries that voted for the decision cooperated in order to block and prevent Iran from attaining nuclear weapons," he said.

"Today's IAEA vote is a clear warning light to Iran: If Iran continues its activity, the leading countries must bring the matter back to the UN Security Council."

This is the first time in two years that the IAEA Board of Governors has passed a condemnation against Iran. 30 countries voted in favor of the resolution, Russia and China opposed it, and three countries abstained - India, Pakistan and Libya.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry said that "Iran's pursuit of military nuclear capabilities has never ceased. Iran continues to systematically violate all its international commitments, and is working tirelessly to hide evidence and disrupt investigations in order to deceive the international community."