Likud faction chairman MK Yariv Levin submitted a proposal to the coalition leaders according to which the parties will agree on an election date within about a year, Channel 13 News reported.

According to the proposal, the agreed-upon election date would be between December 2022 and May 2023 - based on the assumption that the government will not survive if the state budget is not approved.

As part of the proposal, the opposition will 'give' the government another nine months in power and even agree not to make it difficult for it during votes in the Knesset.

It was also reported that the coalition has rejected the proposal for the time being.