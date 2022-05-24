MK Yaakov Asher (United Torah Judaism) on Monday night blasted Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid in the Knesset plenum and accused him of was delegitimizing the needs of the haredi public.

"The Alternate Prime Minister stands today at his faction's meeting, and a journalist asks him what the difference is between his accusation of haredim of blackmail in the past, and what happened now with [MK Ghaida Rinawie] Zoabi, when he fully complied with all her budgetary demands," said Asher.

"Shamelessly, Lapid answers her like this: 'It is very easy to tell when it is political blackmail and when it is not, it is not political blackmail when it comes to meeting real needs of a public.'"

"This is what a de-legitimization campaign of the Jewish public looks like. Are the needs of a haredi child not real? You established a government of hatred, you turned the haredim into an enemy," said Asher.

He then revealed a dialogue that took place with Lapid during the days of his “brotherly” alliance with Naftali Bennett.

"I tell Lapid what I told him back in 2014 here behind the plenum: You will never be Prime Minister, because you create hatred and delegitimization against entire publics in the country. It is not those who celebrate with PLO flags that bother you, but rather those who celebrate Lag Ba'omer and the Jewish tradition that your grandfather kept. Your time is up!" said Asher.