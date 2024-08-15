MK Yaakov Asher (United Torah Judaism), chairman of the Knesset Internal Affairs Committee, on Wednesday blasted National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and accused him of “playing games with matters of pikuach nefesh (preservation of human life)”, as he put it, after Ben Gvir made headlines on Tuesday when he visited the Temple Mount on the fast of Tisha B’Av.

"He cannot do whatever he wants," Asher said in an interview with Radio Kol Chai. "Who does he think he is? We didn't elect him as Prime Minister. He should demonstrate some responsibility. To come and say things on behalf of the government? These are very tense days. He's playing games with matters of pikuach nefesh. This is extremely serious.”

Commenting on the Draft Law which would see haredim enlist in the army, he said that "if the status of students of Torah is not regulated in the law, this government has no right to exist."

Asher also commented on a possible hostage release deal and said, "In the last few months, in meetings with the families of the hostages and in discussions with the Prime Minister, we said time and time again that we would be the first ones to support any difficult decision he makes on a deal. It's about pikuach nefesh, pidyon shvuyim (redemption of captives), and honoring the dead."