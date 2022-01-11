MK Yakov Asher (United Torah Judaism) spoke at a meeting of the Knesset's Labor and Welfare Committee, warning of a "severe shortage of social workers" in weaker cities.

According to Asher, the shortage "burdens the population which lives in weak cities." He noted that, "the stronger localities attract the social workers with a high salary and benefits, and then for the weak cities, where they are needed much more - there are none left."

"We need to create a differential budget which will give preference to the weaker localities."

Asher added, "We might lose a few good friends of both of ours from the larger localities, but that is what is required of us to do."

Welfare Minister Meir Cohen (Yesh Atid) responded by telling Asher that he is in fact looking into the matter.

Coehn also added that the issue is being negotiated with the Finance Ministry, and promised that he would take care of it.

"I will not rest or be silent until this issue is taken care of appropriately and a solution is found as soon as possible," he promised.