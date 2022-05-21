MK Ahmed Tibi (Joint List) knew about Meretz MK Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi’s intention to resign from the coalition, Channel 12 News revealed on Friday.

According to the report, the motive behind the resignation of Rinawie Zoabi is to exert pressure on Ra’am chairman Mansour Abbas.

Tibi would not confirm that he knew of Rinawie Zoabi’s plans in advance and would only say in response that "I always know what happens in the Knesset before it happens and not after it happens."

Rinawie Zoabi is reportedly torn between Ra’am, which is pressuring her to stay in the coalition, and the Joint List which wants the exact opposite, and is not ruling out the possibility of resigning from the Knesset if she has no other option left.

Ra'am reportedly discussed the possibility of offering Rinawie Zoabi a guaranteed spot on its slate in the next election, but the possibility is no longer feasible after the Islamic Movement did not approve of Abbas advancing the issue.

Health Minister and Meretz chairman Nitzan Horowitz has no influence over Rinawie Zoabi, according to Channel 12 News, and she has been heavily criticizing him in conversations with her associates. "He walks down the hall and does not even say hello to me, he completely ignores me. I asked him for things related to the Nazareth area and Arab society, and he did not give it to me." Some sources in Meretz also claim that the MK's anger at Horowitz is justified.

Rinawie Zoabi declared on Thursday evening that she will not necessarily vote to bring down the government despite her resignation, though she would not commit to that.

"If the proposal is brought forward on Wednesday, I will vote according to my conscience and see what happens. I will consider my actions," the MK said in an interview with Channel 12 News.

Foreign Minister and Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid spoke on Thursday evening with Rinawie Zoabi.

The conversation was held in a good atmosphere and the two agreed to meet on Sunday and find a positive solution to the situation.

