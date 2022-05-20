Foreign Minister and Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid spoke on Thursday evening with Meretz MK Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi, who announced earlier in the day that she was resigning from the coalition.

The conversation was held in a good atmosphere and the two agreed to meet on Sunday and find a positive solution to the situation.

Meanwhile, tensions in the coalition are rising. Senior ministers have harshly criticized the conduct of Lapid and of Meretz chairman Minister Nitzan Horowitz in recent days, and especially the fact that they did not even understand that Rinawie Zoabi was planning to resign.

"If until yesterday we estimated that we would be able to survive another two and a half months - today we are no longer sure of that," the ministers told Channel 13 News.

Despite the concerns, Rinawie Zoabi declared Thursday evening that she will not necessarily vote to bring down the government.

"If the proposal is brought forward on Wednesday, I will vote according to my conscience and see what happens. I will consider my actions," the MK said in an interview with Channel 12 News.