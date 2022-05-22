A rogue lawmaker from the far-left Meretz party who bolted from the coalition is set to return to the government, following a breakthrough in negotiations Sunday.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) reached an agreement with MK Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi (Meretz) Sunday afternoon, securing Zoabi’s return to the coalition, days after she penned a letter to Lapid, informing him of her plans both to join the Opposition, and to resign her appointment as consul-general to Shanghai.

Lapid, Regional Cooperation Minister Issawi Frej (Meretz), and Minister Hamad Amar (Yisrael Beytenu) met with Zoabi Sunday, vowing government concessions in exchange for her return to the coalition.

Zoabi accepted the offer, and is poised to announce her return to the government.

No details have yet been released regarding the concessions offered to Zoabi in exchange for her return.

The Likud blasted Lapid and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, accusing them of using taxpayer funds to ensure the survival of their narrow government.

“What did Bennett and Lapid promise, and how many millions of shekels did they give MK Zoabi in exchange for the continued survival of their fraudulent, weak government?”

“A government dependent on Israel-haters and terror-supporters cannot protect Israeli citizens, and cannot take care of our soldiers and won’t fight on behalf of Israel’s Jewish character.”