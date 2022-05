A left-wing lawmaker announced Thursday that she will resign from the coalition - the latest blow to the Bennett government.

MK Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi (Meretz) penned a letter to Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) Thursday afternoon, informing him that she plans on leaving the coalition, and will not be serving as consul-general to Shanghai.

With Zoabi's departure from the coalition, the Bennett government will have only 59 seats in the Knesset, giving the Opposition an absolute majority.