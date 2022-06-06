The Knesset has voted to reject the bill extending Israeli law in Judea and Samaria for a further five years Monday night, dealing a potentially fatal blow to the coalition.

Two coalition members, Ra'am MK Mazen Ganaim and Meretz MK Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi, voted against the bill, while the latest Yamina renegade, Idit Silman, absented herself from the vote.

Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar presented the regulations and said before the vote: "On July 1, elementary school and kindergarten students will go on summer vacation. Will 3,500 security prisoners who are currently in Israeli prisons also walk free? The answer to this question largely depends on whether this bill that the Knesset is voting on tonight passes."

Sa'ar added: "This is very elemental, comprehensive legislation and the approval of the bill is critical to maintaining public and legal order in Judea and Samaria. This is not just another law - it is a law that enables governance in Judea and Samaria. These regulations are essential in order to regulate the legal status of half a million Israeli citizens living in Judea and Samaria. But not only that. The regulations contain other critical arrangements that are essential for the functioning of the State of Israel and the security of Israeli citizens. Every single aspect of life in Judea and Samaria hinges on this legislation."