Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his wife Sara, and their son Avner, on Wednesday joined the Memorial Day for Israel's Fallen Soldiers and Victims of Terrorism ceremony at the Jerusalem school where Sara works as a child psychologist.

This is the first time in over a decade that Netanyahu has taken part in a school memorial ceremony: For years, he led the government memorial ceremonies, due to his position as prime minister.

נתניהו הגיע לטקס הזיכרון בבית הספר שבו עובדת רעייתו שרה ערוץ 7

Credit: Yehonatan Gottlieb

Avner Netanyahu Credit: Yehonatan Gottlieb