The Prime Minister's Office issued an official clarification Sunday morning following media reports suggesting Sara Netanyahu, the Prime Minister's wife, was involved in Omer Dostri’s leaving the PM’s Office.

"The Prime Minister’s wife, Mrs. Sara Netanyahu, is in no way connected to the termination of Omer Dostri’s employment at the Prime Minister’s Office," the statement read. "The decision to end his employment was made in coordination between the Prime Minister, the Chief of Staff, and Dostri."

The statement further criticized the media for targeting Mrs. Netanyahu: "The media is quick to use Mrs. Netanyahu as a punching bag whenever it can, distorting reality and misleading the public. As stated, Mrs. Netanyahu had no involvement in Dostri's hiring or dismissal."

Last night, the Prime Minister's Office announced that Dostri had informed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of his decision to step down and pursue a new path.

Ziv Agmon will temporarily replace Dostri and is expected to receive a permanent appointment. Agmon was added to Netanyahu’s official spokesperson team last month.

Dostri, who holds a PhD in Political Science, previously served as a researcher at the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security and was affiliated with Israel’s Defense and Security Forum. He was a frequent media commentator, particularly on Channel 14 News.

Sources in the Prime Minister’s Office reportedly expressed dissatisfaction with Dostri’s conduct, describing his interactions with colleagues as strained. "Dostri didn’t get along well with people in the office. It’s not surprising he’s leaving."

He also faced repeated issues related to the publication of classified information in violation of censorship regulations, and he was known for removing journalists from the Prime Minister’s Office WhatsApp groups over criticism.

Following the Sabbath, Prime Minister Netanyahu commented: “I thank Dr. Omer Dostri for his dedicated, professional, and principled service, and for leading the communications and spokesperson unit as the Prime Minister’s Spokesman. He did so during one of the most complex and challenging periods in Israel’s history, and for that he has my deep appreciation. I wish him great success in all his future endeavors.”