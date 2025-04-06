The Jerusalem Magistrate's Court accepted today (Sunday) the request of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's wife, Sara Netanyahu, to issue a restraining order against left-wing protest activist Nava Rosilio.

As part of the order, Rosilio was prohibited from following and stalking Sarah Netanyahu. The court's decision stated that Rosilio "published various publications that are about stalking and stalking the applicant on several occasions, in a manner that substantiates the applicant's claim that the respondent has been following and stalking her, when she is by herself and together with others, for a long period of time."

The judge who heard the case, Bilha Yahalom, added that "I did not see how the tracking and surveillance actually has a reason that justifies the harassment, beyond the desire to harass and publish the matter, and it was not explained what the actual legitimate interest is for this."

"The request is partially granted, and I prohibit the respondent and anyone on her behalf from following and tracking the applicant. This prohibition will remain in effect until June 30, 2025," the judge added.

Netanyahu claimed in her request that Rosilio "confirms in black and white that she is conducting surveillance in violation of the law."

In addition, Netanyahu mentioned the shooting of fireworks at her family home in Caesarea: "Just recently, military bombs were fired at my home in Caesarea, and only by a miracle did the incident not end in disaster."