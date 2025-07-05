Prime Minister's Spokesman Dr. Omer Dostri informed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of his intention to end his role this evening.

In his role, Dostri was responsible for the spokesperson offices of the Mossad, Shin Bet, National Security Council, Atomic Energy Commission, Government Secretariat, Economic Council, Conversion Authority, Social-Economic Headquarters at the Director General's Office, State Archive, and more, all of which regularly issue statements through the Prime Minister's Office rather than having their own spokesman.

"I thank Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the privilege of working alongside him and assisting him in the communication field, at historical and unprecedented crossroads that will affect generations in the State of Israel," Dostri declared.

"I was fortunate to see up close how the Prime Minister makes fateful decisions for the State of Israel and the entire Jewish people, and his uncompromising determination and commitment to maintain the national interests of the state. I am confident that Prime Minister Netanyahu will continue to safely lead the State of Israel to a bright future", he said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said "I thank Dr. Omer Dostri for his valuable, dedicated and professional work, and for leading the communications and spokesperson array as the Prime Minister's Spokesman. Dostri did this during one of the most challenging and complex periods the State of Israel has known, and for that, he has my great appreciation. I wish him much success in any path he takes and chooses."

According to Channel 13, the issue that led to his dismissal were repeated clashes with Sara Netanyahu. Dostri will not join the Prime Minister's trip to Washington, and it is still unclear who will replace him.

Journalist Moria Assaraf, who was among the journalists boycotted by Dostri in a case where he removed journalists from a WhatsApp group intended for media updates, criticized the decision. "Did he also remove Sara Netanyahu from his distribution list? A spokesman who takes revenge on reporters and thinks the Prime Minister's Office, the holy of holies of the State of Israel, is his private institution run according to his daily mood, is best advised not to continue his role."