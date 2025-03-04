The Prime Minister's wife, Sara Netanyahu, has launched an attack against opposition leader Yair Lapid following his remarks against the Minister of Settlement and National Missions Orit Strock.



In a post, Sara Netanyahu expressed full support for Strock and condemned Lapid's remarks. "Orit, I'm with you. Yair Lapid's attack against you was not only ugly, it also crossed red lines," Netanyahu wrote.



"When attacking a right-wing woman, a devoted mother and an ideological leader, it seems that there are no limits. It's a shame that he didn't have the integrity to apologize."



Netanyahu added that she knows Strock as a "strong and moral woman, who is dedicated to the people of Israel" and encouraged her to continue on her path: "Keep going, with pride and strength. Don't let anyone undermine your efforts – we're with you."

Netanyahu's condemnation came following Lapid's ugly remarks in a Dor Kahn podcast, when he said: "I'm looking at Orit Strock. Just for that I deserve a raise. And God is with her."



"She said, 'You may have different opinions, but God is with me.' Smotrich is better than her at this. He says, 'God is with me, and here's the factual explanation why.'

Lapid's remarks were sharply criticized on social media and among right-wing politicians, who attacked him for his lack of respect for Minister Strock.



Shas Chairman Aryeh Deri attacked: "I am disgusted by Yair Lapid's shameful and condescending insult against Minister Orit Strock, a righteous and moral woman, who works with immense dedication for the people of Israel and the Land of Israel. Lapid, shame on you. Apologize immediately."