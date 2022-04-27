זירת ההתרסקות ליד שדרות בועז צברי, תיעוד מבצעי מד"א

A small aircraft used for crop dusting crashed in southern Israel Wednesday morning.

The plane crashed just outside of the town of Sderot in the western Negev, in an open area adjacent to Menachem Begin Boulevard.

Fire and rescue teams were dispatched to the scene, along with MDA emergency first responders.

The plane's pilot was rescued from the wreck and treated on the scene before being evacuated to the hospital. He is listed in light condition.

"Fire and rescue teams from the Sderot and Ashkelon stations were rushed to the scene, and en route already spotted the black smoke," the fire department said. "Firefighters who arrived at the scene saw a light plane which was completely consumed by fire; they are currently working to extinguished the fire on the plane."

"The commander in charge of the operation is currently investigating which chemicals were involved in the incident in order to determine which method is necessary for extinguishing the fire, and to carefully determine whether and to what extent the materials on the plane could be dangerous."