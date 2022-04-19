Though the Passover holiday in Israel began with hot, dry, summer weather, Tuesday will be partly cloudy, and there may be light rainfall. Temperatures will drop sharply, becoming average for the season.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy, and temperatures will drop slightly once more, reaching just lower than seasonal average, especially in the mountains. There may be light rainfall.

According to Meteo-Tech, Thursday will be clear, and temperatures will rise slightly, becoming average for the season. During the evening, the weather will be slightly chilly.

Friday will see a significant rise in temperatures, especially inland and in the mountains, and it will be warmer than usual for the season. From the afternoon until the evening, harsh northern winds will blow along the coastline.

Saturday will be clear. In central and southern Israel, temperatures will drop, reaching close to seasonal average. In northern and eastern Israel, temperatures will rise to above average, and the weather will be hot and dry.