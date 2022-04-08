US President Joe Biden on Friday accused Russia of carrying out a "horrific atrocity," after a rocket attack on a train station in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk left at least 50 dead.

"The attack on a Ukrainian train station is yet another horrific atrocity committed by Russia, striking civilians who were trying to evacuate and reach safety," Biden said, according to the AFP news agency.

Photos of the carnage showed bodies covered with sheets lining the ground and the exploded shell of a rocket that had the words “For the children” painted on it in Russian, The Associated Press reported.

Ukraine’s prosecutor-general stated that about 4,000 civilians were in the area of the station.

Russia’s Defense Ministry denied being behind the attack on the train station in Kramatorsk, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russian of deliberately targeting civilians.

Friday’s incident comes days after the discovery of hundreds of bodies in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha as Ukrainian forces retook areas previously occupied by the Russian army.

Germany, France, Britain, the US, and the European Union condemned Russia following the discoveries, with France, Britain, and Germany calling for a war crimes investigation.

On Thursday, the UN General Assembly voted in favor of suspending Russia from the UN Human Rights Council in wake of its actions in Ukraine.

