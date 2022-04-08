A missile fired by Russian troops at a train station in the Donbas region that has been used by thousands of Ukrainians to flee the war killed 50 people on Friday, according to Ukrainian authorities.

Photos of the carnage showed bodies covered with sheets lining the ground and the exploded shell of a rocket that had the words “For the children” painted on it in Russian, the Associated Press reported.

Ukraine’s prosecutor-general stated that about 4,000 civilians were in the area of the station.

Russia’s Defense Ministry denied being behind the attack on the train station in Kramatorsk. But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russian of deliberately targeting civilians.

“The inhuman Russians are not changing their methods. Without the strength or courage to stand up to us on the battlefield, they are cynically destroying the civilian population,” Zelenskyy posted to social media. “This is an evil without limits. And if it is not punished, then it will never stop.”

Pavlo Kyrylenko, the regional governor of Donetsk, in the Donbas region, announced that 50 civilians had been killed, including five children. Dozens of others were wounded.

Many of the people at the train station were trying to flee to safer parts of the country, according to Ukrainian authorities.

