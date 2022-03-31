Enhal Shmueli is a young religious woman, married and mother to four daughters. On Tuesday of this week, she was involved in a horrific car accident and rushed to hospital, arriving just before police officer Amir Khoury was brought into the emergency room, critically wounded after being involved in an exchange of fire with the terrorist shooter who killed five people in Bnei Brak.

Shmueli was wounded at the junction at the entrance to Nachalim; she was turning left at a green light when a driver, speeding through a red light, crashed into the front of her car. She is now hospitalized in Beilinson hospital in Petah Tikva with a fractured pelvis and burns to her arms and hands.

"I feel like someone hacked at me with a machete," she described in conversation with Israel National News. "I was waiting for the traffic light to turn green, and then it did and I started to turn left and could see the cars waiting at the red light - and then suddenly this car started coming at me and I couldn't figure out why and then - boom. I don't remember what happened after that. All I know is that I was trapped in my car and couldn't get out. There was a smell of smoke and I thought I was dying. I thought that was how it happened."

Shmueli related that, "The doctors told me that it was a miracle, that if it had happened a few seconds later, the other car would have hit my car from behind and my car would have been tossed into the air, and I could have been left paralyzed for life. The miracle was that my car just spun around on the ground and didn't flip over.

"I don't remember being transported to hospital," she added. "There were doctors everywhere, treating me, and then suddenly they all disappeared and rushed over to someone else - it was Amir Khoury they were trying to resuscitate after he was injured in the terrorist attack. All the doctors surrounded him. It was awful; I could hear his girlfriend screaming. And then, a short while later, they washed the blood off their hands and returned to treat me."

According to Shmueli, "Something like that puts everything into proportion. I can't explain it. I was really suffering - I felt like I was being killed within my body - and then you see something like that and realize how lucky you are."

Shmueli now has months of rehabilitation ahead of her in order to recover her ability to walk; she will also have to deal with all the bureaucracy involved in applying for Social Security benefits. "Fortunately, there were witnesses to the accident," she related. "The man who was in the car behind me also suffered a traumatic experience; he's been stuttering ever since. But he has said that he can testify that I went through a green light, and the people who were waiting at the red light are also willing to testify. In my estimation, the guy who hit me was traveling at at least 140 kph (almost 90mph)."

Nonetheless, Shmueli said she feels no anger at the other driver, even though she wants him to realize that she could have been killed. "Nothing happened to him; he sat down to drink a glass of cola afterward," she said. "He almost killed a mother of four daughters. Things could have ended very differently. That's what the doctors said - they were amazed that I had made it out alive."