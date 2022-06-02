IDF troops operated on Wednesday evening in the Palestinian Arab village of Ya'bad, located near Jenin in Samaria, to demolish the home of the terrorist who carried out the shooting attack in the city of Bnei Brak in March.

According to Palestinian Arab reports, one terrorist was killed and three others were injured in an exchange of fire with the soldiers. Palestinian Arab channels published footage of the exchange of gunfire in the village.

According to the Palestinian Authority Ministry of Health, the terrorist who was killed was rushed to a hospital in Jenin, where he was pronounced dead.